Crime

‘Looking for the Weinstein of Quebec’: impresario Gilbert Rozon’s civil trial begins

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2024 3:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Founder of ‘Just for Laughs’ festival faces retrial in Montreal'
Founder of ‘Just for Laughs’ festival faces retrial in Montreal
WATCH: Founder of 'Just for Laughs' festival faces retrial in Montreal.
Just for Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon’s civil trial for sexual assault opened today at the Montreal courthouse with his lawyer portraying him as the scapegoat in a hunt to find Quebec’s Harvey Weinstein.

Nine women who allege they were assaulted by Rozon are seeking a total of just under $14 million in damages in a case that’s expected to sit until the end of March 2025.

One of Rozon’s lawyers, Mélanie Morin, told the court in her opening that Rozon had consensual relations with three of the women but he denies any wrongdoing.

She noted that the allegations emerged during the #MeToo movement and said they were an attempt to find the “Weinstein of Quebec,” referring to the disgraced American movie mogul.

The trial before Quebec Superior Court Justice Chantal Tremblay is the latest stage in a winding legal battle that began as a class-action lawsuit but was converted into individual suits after a 2020 Quebec Court of Appeal ruling.

Bruce Johnston, one of the lawyers representing the plaintiffs, told Tremblay they intend to prove that Rozon was a “real predator” and asked whether it was reasonable that all nine women made up their claims.

In 2020, a Quebec court judge found Rozon not guilty on charges of rape and indecent assault connected to events alleged to have taken place in 1980.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

