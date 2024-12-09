Winnipeg duo arrested for insurance fraud in aftermath of hit and run with pedestrian

A pair of Winnipeggers are facing criminal charges after police say they fraudulently reported a collision to Manitoba Public Insurance earlier this year.
Early on the morning of Sept. 29, a pedestrian was hit by a car at the intersection of St. Anne’s Road and Granby Bay. The victim, 18, was given medical treatment on scene and taken to hospital in unstable condition.
Police said the woman was hit by a northbound vehicle while crossing St. Anne’s, and the vehicle in question left the scene. The victim was found by a passerby a short time later.
On Monday, police said they had been continuing to investigate the incident and learned that the crash had been fraudulently reported to MPI.
Two suspects, a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman, now face charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and fraud over $5,000.
The man was also handed provincial offence notices under the Highway Traffic Act for driving carelessly, and for not giving required information to a person injured in an accident.
Both were released on appearance notices, police said.
