Murder trial in Indigenous woman’s death on hold after sudden plea change

Send this page to someone via email

The trial of a man accused of murdering a 20-year-old Indigenous woman is on hold for now.

Josh Benoit is charged with first degree murder in the killing of Mackaylah Gerard-Roussin.

The 20-year-old’s body was found on a remote ATV trail in southeast Manitoba in August 2022.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The trial was slated to go from Dec. 9-20.

On Monday morning, Benoit was expected to give a guilty plea, but in a sudden change, now plans to plead not guilty. This change shocked the courtroom, leading to emotional outbursts. Court was briefly adjourned.

When court was back in session, the judge said Benoit’s next court date will be Jan. 8 at Assignment Court. Assignment Court is where criminal matters will get adjourned to when there is no known next court date.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Monday morning, Benoit will also no longer be working with his defence lawyer, Andrew Synyshyn. The judge noted Benoit’s new court date will give him a month to find a new lawyer.