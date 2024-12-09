Menu

Crime

Man charged with sexually assaulting teen boys in Winnipeg gym changeroom

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted December 9, 2024 12:47 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg man is facing charges for a number of sex offences after an incident at an Elmwood-Kildonan-area fitness centre, police say.

Officers were called to the facility around 10 p.m. Friday, where they arrested the 47-year-old.

The suspect is alleged to have exposed himself and sexually assaulted two teenage boys in a common area of the men’s changeroom. The victims told staff about the incident, who then called police.

The man has been charged with two counts of sexual assault, and one count each of sexual interference and committing an indecent act. He was released on a court order banning him from contact with anyone under 18.

The sex crimes unit continues to investigate, and anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

