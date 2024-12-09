Officer bitten, exposed to fentanyl while trying to save woman’s life: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

A police officer was bitten and exposed to fentanyl as he attempted to keep a woman from ingesting a large quantity of fentanyl in Brantford, Ont., recently.

Last week, Brantford police said shortly after 3 p.m on Dec. 3, officers were dispatched to Kiwanis Way and Glenwood Drive after it had been reported that a woman had allegedly fled the scene of a one-vehicle crash.

The caller told police that the woman was in possession of a handgun as she made her way towards a retail plaza on Colborne Street.

As officers began to search for the woman, police say two schools in the area were placed into lockdown.

Officers soon caught up with her in a fast-food restaurant near the intersection of Stanley and Darling streets, according to a release.

The woman was taken into custody at the restaurant and was found to be in possession of a BB gun, police said.

On Monday, police provided more information about the arrest, as they said that when officers caught up with the suspect, she had been spotted shoving a large quantity of fentanyl into her mouth.

One of the officers was credited with pulling it out of her mouth, which police said may have potentially saved her life.

As he was pulling the drugs from her mouth, police allege the officer was bitten and was then exposed to fentanyl and began to exhibit signs of fentanyl exposure.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is said to have recovered from physical injuries sustained as a result of the incident.

A 39-year-old woman from Brantford is facing several charges including assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, possession of a firearm or weapon and non-compliance with probation order.