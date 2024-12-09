Ontario couple pleads for return of missing puppy after Montreal car theft

Send this page to someone via email

A couple from Ontario is heartbroken after their car was stolen in Montreal with their four-month-old puppy still inside.

Naomi and Rocco DiRago were visiting Pointe-Claire for the weekend to watch their grandson’s hockey tournament when the theft occurred Saturday evening at a parking lot outside of Fairview Mall, a known hotspot for car thefts.

“I am worried sick,” said Naomi Dirago.

The DiRagos parked their silver Toyota in the lot Saturday evening, thinking it would be safe and secure. Bella, a small husky-Chihuahua mix, was inside the vehicle in her kennel, wrapped in a woolen blanket to keep warm.

“We knew we weren’t going to be very long,” said Naomi DiRago. The couple had gone into the mall for some quick shopping, but when they returned 45 minutes later, the car and Bella were nowhere to be found.

Hope to Heartache

After searching the lot for over an hour, the couple contacted police, who began investigating the matter.

SPVM officer J.P Brabant said that officers responded to the call Saturday night and “sent out a message to all officers about the vehicle theft and lost puppy.”

Early Sunday morning, police received a call about an abandoned vehicle in Montreal’s Villeray-Saint-Michel-Parc extension borough. However, Bella was not inside.

“We were hopeful when they found the car,” said Rocco DiRago. “The blanket and leashes were still there but her kennel was gone,” he added.

Naomi described the ordeal as “sickening and worrying,” especially due to the cold, frigid temperatures in the city. “She’s just a puppy and she isn’t used to the cold,” she said.

Bella was last seen wearing a tartan coat.

“We’re asking the public if they have info about the dog, or have the dog, to please come forward or simply bring her (Bella) to a police station so we can contact the owners and give it back,” said Officer Brabant.

According to police, Pointe-Claire’s Fairview Mall is a known hotspot for car thefts. Big malls in Montreal are often placed in close proximity to highways. “It’s attractive for thieves to go there to steal cars and have a rapid exit to leave,” said Officer Brabant.

He also recommends using anti-theft devices, such as steering wheel locks, car trackers or alarm systems to keep thieves away.

'Looking for a Christmas miracle'

As the DiRagos prepare to head back to Ontario after endless searching for Bella, they are praying for a miracle.

View image in full screen Couple with a poster of their missing dog that they put up at Fairview, Pointe-Claire.

“We have been putting up posters all over the city,” said Naomi DiRago. “We’re just praying for a Christmas miracle that she will return back to us,” she added.

Rocco, her husband, echoed the sentiment. “Maybe baby Bella will make a difference to someone, and they’ll do the right thing.”

As the family holds out hope during the holiday season, the family is urging anyone with information about Bella’s whereabouts to contact the SPVM or bring her to the nearest police station.