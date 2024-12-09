Slain Edmonton security guard had only been working 3 days: family spokesperson

Send this page to someone via email

A spokesperson for the family of a security guard who police say was killed while patrolling an Edmonton apartment building last week says the man had only been on the job for three days.

Gagandeep Singh Ghuman says Harshandeep Singh was from Haryana state in northern India. He came to Canada a year and a half ago on a student visa and was enrolled at NorQuest College in the city.

View image in full screen Harshandeep Singh is shown in an undated handout photo. A spokesman for the family of Singh, the security guard who was killed while patrolling an Edmonton apartment building last week, says that had only been on the job for three days. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Gagandeep Ghuman, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Ghuman, who is not related to the family, says Singh’s aunt and uncle live in Winnipeg, but have travelled to Edmonton because of the tragedy and are dealing with “an unimaginable loss,” while his parents both live in India.

Police say Singh, 20, was unresponsive when he was located by officers responding to a report of a gunshot inside the downtown building at around 12:30 a.m. Friday and he died later in hospital.

They announced Saturday that two people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to Singh’s death.

A GoFundMe that has been set up to help cover the costs of sending Singh’s body back to India for his last rites, as well as assist with funeral expenses and legal costs, had raised over $80,000 by Sunday evening.

“It’s something that puts you in a very confusing state of anger, sadness, and something that cannot be put in words,” Ghuman said in an interview about the death.

“His father, he’s still not accepting this news,” he added. “They haven’t really shared the news yet with his mother and elder sister.”

Police say detectives continue to investigate what led up to the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

They say they do not believe anyone else was involved in Singh’s death and a weapon was recovered during the arrest.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

National Security Guard Protection Services says in a Facebook post that the guard in Friday’s incident worked for them. The post says they are devastated by the event, but are unable to comment on an active police investigation.

“We have been working with law enforcement to bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. Our deepest condolences go out to Harshandeep Singh’s friends and family,” the post states.

Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi tweeted condolences Sunday for Singh’s grieving family, friends, colleagues and community members.

“Acts of violence like this undermine our shared values of compassion and community,” the mayor’s post said.

The tragedy also drew the attention of Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who posted on social media that he was “horrified by the cold-blooded murder.”

“He was yet another victim of the violent wave of crime that has risen across our country over the last nine years,” Poilievre posted Sunday on X.

“My thoughts are with his family, friends and all who knew him.”

Ghuman said that from what he’s heard, Singh was only hired about a week ago. He wonders about how much training security guards receive or if they know about the reputations that certain neighbourhoods have.

“My parents used to tell me, hey, be cautious of this area. If somebody attacks you or if somebody wants your phone, somebody wants your money, just give them everything and walk away and do not argue,” Ghuman said.

“But the newcomers to Canada, they don’t have that training and I don’t know if anything is really provided to them.”