2 dead in separate shootings 9 hours apart, Toronto police investigate

Two people are dead in separate shootings that occurred within nearly nine hours of one another, Toronto police say.

At 4:05 a.m. Monday, police said officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road in North York for reports of a shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the driveway of a home. Police said the man did not have vital signs, and died at the scene.

Police did not have suspect information immediately available.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, police said officers were called to the Danforth and Jones avenues for a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who had been shot. She was taken to a trauma centre where she later died.

Officers recovered the firearm and a man in his 20s was arrested. No further information was provided on the victim or the suspect.

The investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.