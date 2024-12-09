2 dead in separate shootings 9 hours apart, Toronto police investigate

Two people are dead in separate shootings that occurred within nearly nine hours of one another, Toronto police say.
At 4:05 a.m. Monday, police said officers were called to the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Allen Road in North York for reports of a shooting.
When police arrived on scene, they found a man lying on the driveway of a home. Police said the man did not have vital signs, and died at the scene.
Get breaking National news
Police did not have suspect information immediately available.
Just before 7 p.m. Sunday, police said officers were called to the Danforth and Jones avenues for a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman, believed to be in her 30s, who had been shot. She was taken to a trauma centre where she later died.
Officers recovered the firearm and a man in his 20s was arrested. No further information was provided on the victim or the suspect.
The investigations are ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
- UnitedHealthcare CEO killing sparks flood of ‘anti-elitist’ rage. Why?
- Jury in NYC subway chokehold case to consider lesser charge after deadlock
- Top court rules cops acted lawfully in warrantless search of drug suspect’s texts
- Suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO’s killing may have left NYC by bus: police
Comments