Syrians living in Alberta look forward to a free Syria

Hundreds of Syrian Canadians gathered out front of Calgary city hall on Sunday, cheering, dancing, singing and praying for a free Syria.

After nearly 14 years of civil war and over 50 years of Assad family rule, the Syrian government led by Bashar al-Assad collapsed over the weekend.

Many Syrians in Calgary like Sam Nammoura, say they can’t believe it.

“I never felt free till yesterday,” Nammoura exclaimed. “The first things that always come on our mind is can we say this? Can we say that? Do you have to watch what you say here… because you’re always worried that somebody back home is gonna be hurt.”

Others like Fatima Alokda and her father are filled with joy.

“Today is a big big day for Syrians,” said Alokda. “The dictator has officially gone down, after fourteen years.”

Many who have come to Alberta over the past decade say while Canada is now their home, they hope to visit friends and family back in Syria, once it’s safe to do so.

“We can’t right now because there’s still … there’s still some stuff that needs to be fixed,” Alokda explained. “But we are definitely planning to go back to visit, to see our family.”

Throughout their time living in Canada, besides hope for the future, they’re thankful for the kindness.

“We will never forget what Canada has done for us,” said Alokda. “Canada means a lot to us.”