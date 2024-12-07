Alzheimer Society is calling for urgent supports for seniors affected by Canada Post strike

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. says the Canada Post strike is exposing a critical issue for seniors as the organization calls for urgent supports for those who heavily rely on mail service.

The organization says the strike is causing issues for seniors, especially those who live in rural communities who rely on traditional mail service.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Jennifer Lyle says seniors are being left in the dark. Last year, the organization says they provided support and education to more than 1,300 people in more than 200 rural and remote communities.

“And you have to keep in mind these are people who can’t easily drive to a city centre and get access to health care services or they may not even have internet connectivity where they live,” Lyle said. “So, they really do rely on print and specifically things that come in the mail as a way to stay connected and stay informed.”

The Alzheimer’s Society operates regional offices and is now offering help by phone for people who need it.