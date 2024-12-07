Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Alzheimer Society is calling for urgent supports for seniors affected by Canada Post strike

By Krista Sylvester & Brett Ballah Global News
Posted December 7, 2024 8:08 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada Post strike: Union workers ready for mediation'
Canada Post strike: Union workers ready for mediation
Striking Canada Post workers are ready for mediation after a pause in negotiations last week. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) has proposed new terms to the government-appointed mediator.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. says the Canada Post strike is exposing a critical issue for seniors as the organization calls for urgent supports for those who heavily rely on mail service.

The organization says the strike is causing issues for seniors, especially those who live in rural communities who rely on traditional mail service.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. CEO Jennifer Lyle says seniors are being left in the dark. Last year, the organization says they provided support and education to more than 1,300 people in more than 200 rural and remote communities.

“And you have to keep in mind these are people who can’t easily drive to a city centre and get access to health care services or they may not even have internet connectivity where they live,” Lyle said. “So, they really do rely on print and specifically things that come in the mail as a way to stay connected and stay informed.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Alzheimer’s Society operates regional offices and is now offering help by phone for people who need it.

Related News
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices