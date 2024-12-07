Menu

Share

Video link
Headline link
Politics

Quebec Conservative Party leader hospitalized with heart problem

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2024 1:54 pm
1 min read
Quebec Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime has been hospitalized for a heart problem. Duhaime speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher. View image in full screen
Quebec Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime has been hospitalized for a heart problem. Duhaime speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 at the legislature in Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Karoline Boucher. kab
Quebec Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime has been hospitalized with a heart problem.

Duhaime says he suffered heart trouble Friday night and his spouse immediately brought him to hospital.

The party leader made the announcement on X this afternoon, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

Duhaime says he’s confident he will make a full recovery but will be taking a step back for the next few weeks.

Last month, Duhaime indicated he would seek the opinions of party members in the Quebec riding of Arthabaska about running in the fall 2025 byelection and compete for a seat in the National Assembly.

A Leger poll published earlier this week found that 13 per cent of the Quebec electorate intended to vote for the Quebec Conservative Party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024

© 2024 The Canadian Press

