Quebec Conservative Party leader hospitalized with heart problem

Quebec Conservative Party leader Éric Duhaime has been hospitalized with a heart problem.

Duhaime says he suffered heart trouble Friday night and his spouse immediately brought him to hospital.

The party leader made the announcement on X this afternoon, posting a picture of himself in a hospital bed giving a thumbs up.

Duhaime says he’s confident he will make a full recovery but will be taking a step back for the next few weeks.

Last month, Duhaime indicated he would seek the opinions of party members in the Quebec riding of Arthabaska about running in the fall 2025 byelection and compete for a seat in the National Assembly.

A Leger poll published earlier this week found that 13 per cent of the Quebec electorate intended to vote for the Quebec Conservative Party.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024