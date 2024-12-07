Menu

Canada

Two dead, multiple injured following three-vehicle highway collision in Caledon, Ont.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2024 12:22 pm
1 min read
Two people are dead following a three-vehicle highway collision in Caledon, Ontario. An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) patch is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
Two people are dead following a three-vehicle highway crash in Caledon, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers and emergency crews responded to a collision on Highway 10 late Friday, just before midnight.

OPP say the driver and passenger of one vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene and two occupants of a second vehicle were taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious injuries.

Two others from a third vehicle were taken to a local hospital.

A portion of Highway 10 was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Provincial police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage to contact Caledon OPP or anonymously contact Peel Crime Stoppers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 7, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

