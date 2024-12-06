RCMP tight-lipped about ‘assault’ that closed Hwy 97 near Lake Country

Send this page to someone via email

Highway 97 near Lake Country was closed for almost two hours on Friday following a major police response to what investigators have described as an “assault.”

The closure affected a five-kilometre stretch of the route that serves as the primary connection between Lake Country and Kelowna.

The police response included Kelowna RCMP, Lake Country RCMP and the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team.

In a media release, police said the highway was closed just before 1 p.m. Investigators are keeping tight-lipped about the details of the incident but said officers would remain on scene for some time.

While the route has since reopened, drivers were warned of ongoing congestion in the area and urged to find an alternate route.