Canada

Calgary photo radar tickets being delivered via couriers due to Canada Post strike

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 8:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Photo radar tickets being couriered to Calgarians’ doors'
Photo radar tickets being couriered to Calgarians’ doors
Since the Canada Post strike began, the Calgary Police Service has been continuing to send photo radar tickets to offenders’ homes. Drew Stremick explains how.
As the strike between Canada Post and its workers continues, some unwanted pieces of mail are still making there way to people’s doorsteps.

After getting a knock on her front door a few nights ago, Lindsay Lagimodire thought at first, the photo radar ticket was a scam.

“I got a knock on my door at about 8:45 p.m.,” explained Lagimodire. “And it was a speeding ticket taped to my front door!”

She isn’t alone.

Since Nov. 15, the Calgary Police Service says its issued 19,500 speeding tickets to lead-footed drivers across Calgary and the surrounding area.

This isn’t the first time Canada Post has gone on strike and Alison Turgeon, a supervisor with CPS, said they were quick to get the necessary motions granted to keep tickets flowing.

“We actually went to the courts and we sought out a court order,” Turgeon said. “So we would be able to serve these tickets via courier, and that was granted Nov. 14.”

Tickets are mailed to the address the offending vehicle is registered too, so Turgeon says if you get a ticket delivered that doesn’t belong to you? Treat it like another piece of mis-delivered mail.

“That ticket is still legitimately issued to that registered owner,” said Turgeon. “And that is nothing for the recipient to worry about if it’s not themself.”

To put the sheer number of tickets issued into perspective? That’s approximately 1.2 per cent of Calgary’s population, which made having a ticket personally delivered something for Lagimodire to laugh about.

“I’m glad I’m not the only one getting things taped to my door, that’s for sure!”

