Calgary photo radar tickets being delivered via couriers due to Canada Post strike

Send this page to someone via email

As the strike between Canada Post and its workers continues, some unwanted pieces of mail are still making there way to people’s doorsteps.

After getting a knock on her front door a few nights ago, Lindsay Lagimodire thought at first, the photo radar ticket was a scam.

“I got a knock on my door at about 8:45 p.m.,” explained Lagimodire. “And it was a speeding ticket taped to my front door!”

She isn’t alone.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since Nov. 15, the Calgary Police Service says its issued 19,500 speeding tickets to lead-footed drivers across Calgary and the surrounding area.

This isn’t the first time Canada Post has gone on strike and Alison Turgeon, a supervisor with CPS, said they were quick to get the necessary motions granted to keep tickets flowing.

Story continues below advertisement

“We actually went to the courts and we sought out a court order,” Turgeon said. “So we would be able to serve these tickets via courier, and that was granted Nov. 14.”

Tickets are mailed to the address the offending vehicle is registered too, so Turgeon says if you get a ticket delivered that doesn’t belong to you? Treat it like another piece of mis-delivered mail.

“That ticket is still legitimately issued to that registered owner,” said Turgeon. “And that is nothing for the recipient to worry about if it’s not themself.”

To put the sheer number of tickets issued into perspective? That’s approximately 1.2 per cent of Calgary’s population, which made having a ticket personally delivered something for Lagimodire to laugh about.