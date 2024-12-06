Ronald McDonald House brightens Christmas for families in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

It can be hard being away from home for the holidays, and for families of sick kids staying at Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) it can be especially isolating.

With no time or resources to plan for the holidays, many families wonder how to make Christmas happen away from home.

That’s where the North Pole at RMHC comes in.

“The North Pole at Ronald McDonald House is an incredibly special place. It provides comfort and toys and magic for families that are traveling for a pediatric journey,” said Suzanne Pescod, communications director for RMHC Alberta.

Parents and kids can go there and pick out gifts from a large selection of donated items.

“Oftentimes it’s the last thing on their mind when they’re spending all day at the hospital,” Pescod said.

"They get this time — it's just mom and dad in there together — they pick up what they know their children with love and our elves wrap them all up for them."

The gifts are delivered to the suites Christmas morning.

Families that get to leave before then still get to bring the presents home.

The store officially opens to families on Dec. 9 and the organization is still welcoming donations.

“We’re here to find out how we can help out families in those in between stages, and a lot of families are facing a pretty significant financial burden, one they never expected they’d be facing,” Pescod said.

