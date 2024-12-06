Rock thrower strikes again, passenger bus is latest victim: Ontario police

Send this page to someone via email

A person who has been throwing rocks at cars and other vehicles throughout York Region for the past few months has struck again, according to Ontario Provincial Police. This time, the victim is a bus.

The bus was travelling along Highway 48 at around 11;30 p.m. on Nov. 30 when the incident occurred, police said a media release.

The bus was occupied but no injuries were reported, although the rock appears to have smashed the window in front of the driver’s seat, according to a photo released by police.

View image in full screen OPP Police released a picture of the aftermath of the rock-throwing incident. OPP

This is the latest in a series of more than 20 incidents that have been reported to OPP and York Regional Police since Sept. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

In the middle of November, OPP released a video of one incident in which a truck on Major Mackenzie Driver near Highway 48 was struck with a rock.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The driver is said to have lost consciousness before his truck spun out in the intersection where it collided with the another vehicle, sending both drivers to hospital. The incident occurred on Sept. 20.

On Friday, OPP said that one of the drivers has since stabilized and is in recovery while the other remains in critical condition in hospital.

2:13 Nearly a dozen cases of rocks thrown at moving cars in Ontario

All rock-throwing incidents reported to the OPP reports have occurred along Highway 48 in Markham. Another nine have been reported to York Regional Police as well.

“Based on multiple reports, a light-coloured or dark-coloured sport utility vehicle, an SUV, and its occupants may be involved,” Det. Const. Kayla Wood said.

Story continues below advertisement

In October, York Regional Police Const. Lisa Moskaluk told Global News the rocks they’ve found look like they would be used for landscaping. The force is hoping anyone who notices their yard being disturbed will contact them.

“It’s disgusting somebody would do that,” she said of the cases.

“What would be going through someone’s head to think that that would be an OK thing to do?”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.