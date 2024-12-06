Menu

Crime

Edmonton police renew call for tips on anniversary of unsolved toddler homicide

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 2:58 pm
1 min read
File: Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton. View image in full screen
File: Stollery Children's Hospital in Edmonton. Global News
On the anniversary of the death of an Edmonton toddler, police are renewing their call for tips in the unsolved homicide investigation.

Friday marks four years since the two-year-old boy died.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 6, 2020, police said officers responded to a home near 2nd Avenue and 85th Street SW in the Ellerslie neighbourhood, after it was reported that the toddler was found in medical distress.

The boy was taken to the Stollery Children’s Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

An autopsy done the next day determined the boy’s death was a homicide but the cause was withheld for investigative reasons.

“The murder of a child is an unimaginable tragedy,” said homicide section Staff Sgt. Rob Bilawey. “Homicide detectives are working relentlessly to identify those responsible for this tragic murder, and we are asking anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.

Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

