Edmonton homicide detectives investigate death of 2-year-old boy

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service‘s homicide unit is investigating the death of a two-year-old boy.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, police were called to a home in southeast Edmonton after a report of a two-year-old boy in medical distress. Police did not disclose exactly where the home was located.

EMS crews treated the boy and took him to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where he later died, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed the next day and his death has been ruled homicide.

Police said the cause of the boy’s death is not being released for investigative reasons.

Police did not say if they have anyone in custody.

Advertisement