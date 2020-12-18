Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Edmonton homicide detectives investigate death of 2-year-old boy

By Caley Ramsay 630CHED
Posted December 18, 2020 3:50 pm
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017.
The Edmonton Police Service headquarters in downtown Edmonton. February 9, 2017. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

The Edmonton Police Service‘s homicide unit is investigating the death of a two-year-old boy.

At around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, police were called to a home in southeast Edmonton after a report of a two-year-old boy in medical distress. Police did not disclose exactly where the home was located.

Trending Stories

EMS crews treated the boy and took him to the Stollery Children’s Hospital where he later died, police said in a news release Friday afternoon.

An autopsy was performed the next day and his death has been ruled homicide.

Police said the cause of the boy’s death is not being released for investigative reasons.

Police did not say if they have anyone in custody.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton policeEPSEdmonton crimeEdmonton homicideEdmonton homicide investigationEdmonton Child HomicideEdmonton Toddler HomicideChild homicideChild homicide EdmontonEdmonton two year old homicideToddler homicide EdmontonTwo year old boy homicideTwo year old homicide
Flyers
More weekly flyers