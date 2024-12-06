Menu

Politics

BC Conservative MLAs target caucus colleague over response to police board member’s ouster

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 6, 2024 6:04 pm
BC Conservative MLAs demand action from leader John Rustad
The recent resignation of the Vancouver Police Board vice-chair has led to controversy in the BC Conservative caucus. Several MLAs are now demanding leader John Rustad take action to address the comments another MLA made on the matter. Global News has obtained a copy of a letter sent to Rustad by members of his own party. Keith Baldrey has more.
British Columbia’s new official Opposition leader is facing the first major test of his leadership.

Thirteen BC Conservative MLAs have written a letter to Leader John Rustad demanding action to restore “confidence in the core values” of the Conservative caucus, and singling out one of their caucus colleagues.

The letter, first obtained by CKNW Radio host Jas Johal, comes just weeks after the fledgling BC Conservative party came within three seats of forming a majority government in B.C.’s provincial election.

B.C. Opposition leader addresses whether he’ll try and topple NDP, allow a Conservative to be speaker

The issue revolves around Surrey-Cloverdale Conservative MLA Elenore Sturko’s response to the Nov. 22 ouster of Vancouver Police Board vice-chair Comfort Sakoma-Fadugba, following a series of posts she made on social media.

In screenshots of the Instagram stories posted to Reddit, Sakoma-Fadugba suggested Christianity underpins Canadian culture and values, raised concerns about secular education “erasing Christian values from the lives of our children,” and mused that exposure to Diwali celebrations in schools could lead to Hinduism becoming the “dominant cultural influence.”

The posts also raised concerns about gender transitioning among children and a “woke culture that pits children against their parents,” and criticized “mass immigration” and a “growing aversion to assimilation.”

Police board Chair Frank Chong subsequently said he asked for Sakoma-Fadugba’s resignation, stating the social media posts “do not reflect the value of the Board and are inconsistent with our code of conduct.”

BC Conservative leader calls out candidate over racist comments

In their letter to Rustad, the MLAs express dismay that Sturko subsequently appeared in a CBC interview where she “endorsed the resignation on the basis that these views were ‘offensive’ and undermined trust in police.”

“Under your leadership, the Conservative Party of BC has consistently denounced ‘cancel culture’ and stood for the Charter rights of British Columbians to enjoy free expression and freedom of religion,” the letter states.

The MLAs then add that “there are unanswered questions regarding the extent to which Ms. Sturko’s statements were vetted in advance by senior staff.”

The letter claims Sturko’s comments caused Sakoma-Fadugba “undue harm” and calls on Rustad to “invite” the Surrey MLA to apologize to her and to “advance conciliatory discussions” with the former board member.

In the alternative, it asks Rustad to apologize on the party’s behalf.

Rustad has previously pledged that his MLAs would be free to speak their minds.

BC Conservative candidate apologizes for offensive comments

Signatories to the letter include MLAs from around the province, including South Surrey MLA Bruce Chapman who was forced to apologize for resurfaced social media comments in which he called Palestinians “little inbred walking talking breathing time bombs.”

Sturko declined to comment, while Rustad’s communications staff said there was no update to share at this time.

The full list of signatories includes:

  • Tara Armstrong, MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream
  • Rosalyn Bird, MLA for Prince George-Valemount
  • Dallas Brodie, MLA for Vancouver-Quilchena
  • Brent Chapman, MLA for Surrey South
  • Reann Gasper, MLA for Abbotsford-Mission
  • Sharon Hartwell, MLA for Bulkley Valley-Stikine
  • Anna Kindy, MLA for North Island
  • Jordan Kealy, MLA for Peace River North
  • Kristina Loewen, MLA for Kelowna Centre
  • Macklin McCall, MLA for West Kelowna-Peachland
  • Heather Maahs, MLA for Chilliwack North
  • Korky Neufeld, MLA for Abbotsford West
  • Ward Stammer, MLA for Kamloops-North Thompson
