Thieves loot Surrey family’s garage while they’re out of town

A Surrey, B.C., family is still reeling after someone gained access to their garage and looted it of thousands of dollars of belongings.

Security cameras were rolling as the looting spree unfolded over multiple hours over the night of Nov. 29 and into Nov. 30.

Video shows a man wearing a black hoodie and face mask entering the garage and stealing a variety of items. He’s seen leaving on a motorbike, before returning with two other people.

“It was just awful watching people come and taking our stuff multiple times throughout the night,” homeowner Zorion Terrell told Global News.

Terrell and his family were out of town at the time, and still don’t know how the garage door was opened.

“It’s clearly people who live in our community who were able to be on foot to take the things, which means they could live anywhere within walking distance,” he said.

“And then when a whole other group, it looked like three other people came, they were prepared. They had bolt cutters at the ready, they knew exactly where the bike they wanted was, and they just went right for it.”

Terrell said the thieves took all of his bicycles, including his prized possession, a $14,000 Yeti mountain bike he’d saved up to buy in April, and which was locked to the wall.

They took a variety of other items, including tools and equipment for his wife Bobbi Terrell’s fastpitch team.

“We’re a fun league, so having to replace that equipment comes out of our team fees and being able to use it next season,” she said.

The Surrey Police Service (SPS) is warning the public that the holiday season is prime time for thieves looking to cash in on crimes of opportunity.

“This is the time that people are buying electronics, they are buying expensive gifts for their loved ones, they are putting gifts sometimes under their Christmas tree, transporting them home from the mall,” SPS spokesperson Ian MacDonald said.

“Minimizing those opportunities for the bad guys to come around and try to steal from you is obviously a good deterrent.”

MacDonald encouraged Surrey residents to “target harden” their homes, including ensuring their properties and garages are secure and installing security cameras.

He said package thieves are also on the prowl this time of year, and encouraged people to use in-store pickup or secure dropoff locations or to have their neighbours grab deliveries when they arrive.

“There’s something to be said about the old-school technique, and that is to get to know your neighbours,” he added.

Terrell said the incident has left his family feeling violated, and unsure about what to do to make their home feel safe.

“It’s unsettling and it makes you feel not safe in your own community,” he said.

“It makes me question now how I need to secure my house. We’ve got a young daughter.”