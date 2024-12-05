Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

B.C. launches review of 911 services

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 5, 2024 3:12 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'E-Comm lists top 10 questionable calls of 2023'
E-Comm lists top 10 questionable calls of 2023
E- Comm has released its annual list of questionable calls to 911. They include a missing nose ring and directions to a concert. As Alissa Thibault reports, some people need a reminder on what constitutes an emergency. – Dec 29, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

British Columbia is launching a review of the province’s 911 emergency service after complaints about escalating costs and lack of transparency.

Public Safety Minister Garry Begg says in a statement the review is to “ensure these services remain effective and sustainable for years to come” and to understand the cost increases.

Premier David Eby had said in September during his keynote address to the Union of BC Municipalities that he intended to conduct an independent study into 911 services.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Public Safety Ministry says municipalities, law enforcement and other emergency services have raised concerns over a “lack of operational and financial transparency” and “unsustainable levy increases” at E-Comm, the non-profit that maintains the 911 system.

Begg’s office says the independent study will review E-Comm’s financial records to assess sustainability and efficiency, and recommendations on improvements will be made.

Story continues below advertisement

The union representing B.C.’s emergency communications professionals says in a separate news release that it’s eager to participate in the review, and members have been “raising alarm bells” about 911 service and staffing for years.

Trending Now

“It’s not just about service and response levels,” says Donald Grant, president of CUPE 8911. “There are serious problems with the governance structure at E-Comm, which led to a lack of accountability and transparency to the communities and the people it is meant to serve.”

The province says 911 services will not be disrupted during the review.

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices