Suspect charged in violent Vancouver carjacking

A suspect shot by police following a violent carjacking in Vancouver early Sunday has now been charged.

According to court records, Sebastien Boire, 34, is accused of robbery, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and motor vehicle theft.

Around 4 a.m. Dec. 1, Vancouver police said a security guard called 911 to report his car had been stolen near Main Street and Milross Avenue, by a stranger armed with a knife and a broken glass bottle.

The suspect fled in the stolen BMW and was stopped by police approximately 25 minutes later near Slocan Street and East 23rd Avenue.

Sgt. Steve Addison said officers fired shots as they were taking the driver, who was considered armed and dangerous, into custody.

The suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and no police officers were physically injured.

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating and asking anyone with relevant information on the incident to contact them.

The Independent Investigations Office said its initial probe will seek to confirm if the suspect’s injury meets the threshold of serious harm as defined by the Police Act, and if any force used by police during the arrest was necessary, reasonable, and proportionate under the circumstances.

As of Sunday, Vancouver police said the suspect was in hospital under police guard, receiving treatment for an injured arm.

Boire has no criminal history in B.C.