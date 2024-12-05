OPP recovers stolen firearms, Prescott man faces 30 charges

See more sharing options

A Prescott, Ont., resident is facing 30 charges after the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) East Region Community Street Crime Unit recovered multiple stolen firearms and other items.

The investigation, which began in fall 2024, culminated on Dec. 3, 2024, with search warrants executed at a residence on Wood Street in Prescott and a storage locker in Johnstown. Police seized more than six stolen firearms, ammunition, a utility trailer, an ATV, snowblowers, fishing gear, and break-in tools.

Matthew Beaton, 40, of Prescott, was arrested at the residence and faces the following charges:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm (six counts)

Possession of a firearm obtained by crime (six counts)

Careless storage of a firearm

Breach of firearm regulation-store firearm (six counts)

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 (10 counts)

Possession of break-in instruments

The accused was held in custody and appeared for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Brockville on Dec. 4, 2024.

The investigation continues as OPP officers work to address property crimes in the region.