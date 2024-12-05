Menu

Weather

Dense fog shrouds Metro Vancouver, cancelling some flights out of YVR

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 5, 2024 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Fog blanketing Metro Vancouver offers stunning views from above'
Fog blanketing Metro Vancouver offers stunning views from above
WATCH: Over the past several days, Metro Vancouver has been covered in fog. And while it is causing problems on the roads down below, it's also creating a stunning view from above. Senior meteorologist Kristi Gordon has more on what's behind the fog, along with the photos sent in by viewers.
Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is reporting multiple delays and cancellations on Thursday morning due to thick fog across the region.

In a statement, YVR said fog is impacting scheduled departures and arrivals on Thursday.

The airport is reminding passengers to check the status of their flights directly with the airline or on the YVR website.

The dense fog has reduced visibility to near zero for the third day in Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada said a fog advisory is in effect for the Greater Vancouver area, as well as the Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island.

The organization said the conditions for dense fog and low clouds will dissipate later on Thursday as a new frontal system displaces a ridge of high pressure.

Story continues below advertisement

–with files from The Canadian Press

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

