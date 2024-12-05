Dense fog shrouds Metro Vancouver, cancelling some flights out of YVR

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver International Airport (YVR) is reporting multiple delays and cancellations on Thursday morning due to thick fog across the region.

In a statement, YVR said fog is impacting scheduled departures and arrivals on Thursday.

The airport is reminding passengers to check the status of their flights directly with the airline or on the YVR website.

The dense fog has reduced visibility to near zero for the third day in Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada said a fog advisory is in effect for the Greater Vancouver area, as well as the Fraser Valley, Sunshine Coast and eastern Vancouver Island.

The organization said the conditions for dense fog and low clouds will dissipate later on Thursday as a new frontal system displaces a ridge of high pressure.

–with files from The Canadian Press