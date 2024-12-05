Striking Saskatoon postal workers continue delivering letters to Santa

Send this page to someone via email

Delivering a letter to Santa is a Christmas tradition for many children, and despite the ongoing Canada Post strike, workers are volunteering to make sure it still happens this year.

Mailboxes have been set up in Saskatoon and Martensville, allowing the longstanding program to continue. The mailbox in Martensville is located at 835 Rock Hill Lane, and the one in Saskatoon is outside of the main Canada Post plant on 51st Street.

Children can send letters until Dec. 12. Make sure to include your return address for a response from Santa.

Canada Post workers began their strike on Nov. 15.