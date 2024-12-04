Edmonton zoo elephant Lucy gets medical OK as she approaches 50th birthday

Send this page to someone via email

The latest checkup on famed Edmonton elephant Lucy finds her in good shape ahead of her 50th birthday, but not healthy enough to be relocated to join a herd.

Gary Dewar, director of the Edmonton Valley Zoo, says experts have determined the elephant’s respiratory issues won’t allow her to travel.

“She has trouble breathing and, if we were to try to transport her, there would be much stress associated with that travel. And there is the very likely potential that she would die en route,” Dewar told a news conference Tuesday.

“That is not something we are wanting to take the chance on.”

He said the gentle giant’s health is good considering she turns 50 next year and she continues to go on walks around the zoo to stay in shape. Her workouts move indoors during the winter.

Story continues below advertisement

Dewar said experts have indicated she has about 10 to 15 more years to live.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“She’s alert, she’s calm and she’s responsive,” he said.

A large tumour discovered two years ago remains under control with the help of vaccine shots, the zoo said.

“We know that it’s smaller, just because of the behaviour that we’re seeing,” said Marie-Josee Limoges, a zoo veterinarian.

“Her uterus is not falling down into her abdominal cavity the way it was two years ago.”

1:56 Independent assessment of Lucy the elephant reveals ‘new medical information’

The Asian elephant arrived at the zoo when she was two, and she has been alone since her herd mate, an African elephant, was moved to another facility about 16 years ago for breeding.

Story continues below advertisement

Lucy has made international headlines in recent years, as protesters have called for her to be moved so she can spend the final years of her life with other elephants.

Among the advocates for her freedom was U.S. television game show host Bob Barker. Before he died in 2023, he said elephants were not meant to brave Canada’s harsh winter climate.

Dewar and Limoges said the zoo is aware of the criticism.

“We can all agree we all share a love for her and want what’s best for her,” Dewar said”So Lucy will be the last elephant that calls the Edmonton Valley Zoo home. There won’t be any more that will be brought here.”

Limoges said Lucy arrived at the zoo in the 1970s, when “every zoo had to have an elephant.”

“It’s 50 years down the road. Not every zoo has to have an elephant. She’s staying here mostly because we don’t think it’s in her best interest to move,” she said.This report