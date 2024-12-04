Regina students rewarded with once-in-a-lifetime holiday shopping spree

See more sharing options

With Christmas drawing closer, some students are getting started on some holiday shopping.

Rewarded for their good behaviour in school, 20 students accompanied by Regina police officers went on shopping sprees today at the Cornwall Centre.

Global News’ Moosa Imran has the story on the Kids Plus Cops Program, formerly known as ‘Cop-Shop.’

Check out the video at the top for the full story.