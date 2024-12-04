Menu

Canada

Regina students rewarded with once-in-a-lifetime holiday shopping spree

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 4, 2024 6:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Once in a lifetime shopping spree for Regina students'
Once in a lifetime shopping spree for Regina students
WATCH: With Christmas drawing closer, some students are getting started on some holiday shopping with some help from the Regina Police.
With Christmas drawing closer, some students are getting started on some holiday shopping.

Rewarded for their good behaviour in school, 20 students accompanied by Regina police officers went on shopping sprees today at the Cornwall Centre.

Global News’ Moosa Imran has the story on the Kids Plus Cops Program, formerly known as ‘Cop-Shop.’

Check out the video at the top for the full story.

