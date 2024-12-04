These parts of Canada could be in for a warmer winter. What about snow?

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re thinking of getting your winter tires, now might be a good time.

Despite above-normal temperatures predicted for much of Canada, some Canadians might have to prepare for wetter and potentially more snowy conditions in parts of the country, the national weather agency said Wednesday.

Environment Canada meteorologist Gina Ressler told reporters Wednesday that above-normal temperatures were expected across much of the country, particularly for northeastern Canada.

She said “normal” levels refers to average levels temperatures and precipitation over a 30-year period. While this winter is not expected to be as warm as the last, which saw the effects of El Nino, human-induced climate change is still expected to keep temperatures above normal levels.

Temperatures in Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and most of Nunavut are expected to remain at above-normal levels.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are looking at above-normal temperatures strongly favoured over most of Canada. This has the highest likelihoods in northern Ontario, northern Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador and Nunavut and just a slightly elevated chance of above-normal temperatures for the rest of Canada,” Ressler said.

“These probabilities represent a balance between the warming influence of human-induced climate change and the possible cooling influences of La Nina and the Pacific Decadal Oscillation.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

She said the high levels of precipitation could make the winter seem more “seasonal” for many Canadians.

“While all in all, it might actually turn out to be milder than normal, I think it is going to feel like more of a typical winter for many people.”

For the western provinces and territories, above-normal temperatures are expected through December, however that could change in January and February.

3:52 Healthy Living: Snow shoveling techniques to protect your back and cardio health

Despite the above-normal temperatures, large swathes of Canada are expected to have above-normal precipitation.

Story continues below advertisement

“Above-normal precipitation is slightly to moderately favored across western, central and northwestern Canada and parts of the High Arctic,” Ressler said.

This includes a chance of above-normal snowfall for British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

Global News Meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the above-normal precipitation from interior B.C. to the Great Lakes could translate to above normal snowfall.

“Environment Canada predicts a mild winter across much of Canada but not to the record levels we saw last year. Above normal precipitation from interior BC to the western Great Lakes which would translate to above normal snowfall,” Farnell said in a post on social media.

Environment Canada meteorologist Bill Merryfield said, “The forecast is indicating a wetter than normal start to the season in December in the western provinces and in the Northwestern Territories and Yukon.

The Great Lakes region is also expected to get higher than normal precipitation.

For the rest of the country, there was “no clear signal” of heightened chance of snowfall.

“There’s no clear signal, meaning that there’s an equal chance of receiving above normal or below normal precipitation for this season for southern Quebec and the Maritime provinces. We may even see a drier-than-normal December, but it’s unclear if that will persist for the entire season,” Ressler said.

Story continues below advertisement

Ressler urged Canadians to keep an eye on their local forecast.

“Even where winter is predicted to be warmer than usual, there is always a risk of severe weather events, so it’s important to be prepared,” she said.