Last resident at Halifax encampment site on his fight for ‘dignified living’

Municipal crews moved in to dismantle the remaining tents at an encampment in Halifax’s south end, as at least one resident vows to stay.

The grassy median on University Avenue was de-designated as a tent encampment site for unhoused people back in September. The municipality cited safety concerns over snow removal in the area.

Since Nov. 1, the municipality has moved residents to indoor shelters, other housing options and additional designated tent areas.

Andrew Goodsell, 38, who has lived at University Avenue since before it was de-designated, was one of three remaining people sheltering at the encampment Wednesday.

He said he’s been waiting for help to find a suitable living arrangement, and wasn’t expecting municipal crews to come with trucks and heavy machinery.

“I’ve been working with the outreach workers and stuff. I’m trying to get some kind of dignified living situation going on. As far as I know, they’re on it,” he said.

“But this morning, the city workers, these trucks showed up. A couple of the outreach workers, they rapped on my tent and told me that I had to relocate today or they were going to throw it all my stuff.”

View image in full screen The city of Halifax said three unhoused people were still living in tents at the green space the municipality had previously designated to be used as a tent encampment. On Dec. 4, 2024, municipal crews dismantled the remaining structures. Reynold Gregor/Global News

Despite the warning, Goodsell said he planned to “stick it out.”

Goodsell moved to Halifax from Ontario a decade ago and has experienced homelessness at various times. He’s spoken out about the conditions he and other unhoused people have faced, and decided to shed more light on the issue by running for mayor in last month’s municipal election.

He told Global News Wednesday that he felt as if the municipality didn’t care, and that they’re moving people “so that it’s shown that they’re doing something when they’re not really doing something.”

“I’ve done exactly what the city has asked me to do up until this point. I’m working with the outreach workers,” he said.

“If I come back and all of my stuff is gone and my dog’s food’s been thrown out, then I’m going to go to City Hall. I’m going to cry as I lay there freezing to death in these winter conditions.”

No shelter beds for men available

In addition to municipal crews, firefighters were at the University Avenue site Wednesday to remove heating and cooking devices from the tents.

Max Chauvin, director of Housing and Homelessness with the municipality, said staff have been working diligently with the encampment residents since September but that the time had come for them to move.

“If you’ll remember, there used to be over 30, almost 40 tents here. And so a lot of people have moved,” he sad.

“Perhaps (the people remaining) haven’t found an indoor option that meets their needs or works for them. So one of the things that we’re talking about today is moving to another designated location.”

Chauvin admitted that option would still have people sheltering outdoors, but at least “they’re no longer at risk that comes with snow and ice control operations this winter.”

He also said that there are currently no shelter beds available for men, although there are “some” available for women.

On Tuesday, Halifax councillors defeated a motion from newly-elected Mayor Andy Fillmore to scrap a list of nine pre-designated tent encampment sites.

Fillmore said tents are not “a solution,” and that the municipality needs to prioritize shelter space instead of encampments.

But councillors who voted against the motion said such a move was premature.

“You have people outside because they have no other choice. There’s nowhere for them to go. So what do you do with that reality? And that’s something that we’re grappling with,” said Coun. Sam Austin.

The by-name list for Halifax, which is a voluntary homeless registry, shows around 1,300 people are unhoused.

In an update last week, municipal staff reported there are 62 tents and three trailers located across the five designated encampment sites.

— with files from Global News’ Skye Bryden-Blom and Reynold Gregor