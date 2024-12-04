More uniformed cops in busy holiday shopping areas: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re launching a safe shopping campaign to kick off the holiday season and to prevent retail theft.

Police announced Wednesday that Winnipeggers should expect to see more uniformed officers in key high-traffic shopping areas across the city throughout December, with the twin goals of deterring crime and having law enforcement available to respond to any incidents.

Insp. Jennifer McKinnon of the major crimes division announced the holiday initiative Wednesday morning, saying it was about more than stopping theft and also focused on the safety of shoppers and retail workers.

“We are going to be throughout our retail areas in Winnipeg — this is with a view to enforcement but with an emphasis on visible presence,” McKinnon said.

“We want you to come out, we want you to enjoy shopping. You need to get those gifts under your trees.”

McKinnon said this is a priority issue the police service has been hearing about from members of the community for some time now.

The Crime Stoppers organization, she said, is also set to release a retail theft ‘most wanted list’, in partnership with police.

“These are not our one-off shoplifters — these are chronic, repeat offenders that have used violence when completing the act of theft.”

Shoppers are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, and to deter what police call ‘crimes of opportunity’ by keeping bags and valuables out of sight in vehicles; stick to well-lit areas and take care when handling cash; and use designated exchange zones at Winnipeg police stations when making purchases on the secondary market.

Retailers are also being urged to protect staff and customers first by prioritizing their safety over property, keeping a safe distance from anyone causing a disturbance, calling 9-1-1 in appropriate situations, and reporting all thefts to police.

Additional safety tips are available on the police website.