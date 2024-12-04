Menu

U.S. News

CEO of U.S. healthcare company fatally shot in New York, reports say

By Manas Mishra, Leroy Leo and Amina Niasse Reuters
Posted December 4, 2024 10:05 am
1 min read
The victim was transported to Mount Sinai West in critical condition when he was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said. View image in full screen
The victim was transported to Mount Sinai West in critical condition when he was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said.
Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealth’s insurance unit, was fatally shot in the chest on Wednesday morning outside the Hilton hotel in Midtown, the NY Post and Bloomberg reported, citing police sources.

UnitedHealth did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The company was hosting its investor day on Wednesday, which was closed before time due to “a very serious medical situation” with one of its team members, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said.

The NYPD deputy commissioner’s office said a male was shot in front of 13356 Avenue within the Midtown North Precinct.

Story continues below advertisement

He was transported to Mount Sinai West in critical condition when he was later pronounced dead, the NYPD said.

There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is active and ongoing. The identification of the dead person now is pending proper family notification, the department said.

© 2024 Reuters

