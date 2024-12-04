Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Ontario man jumps on polar bear, hurt while defending wife from attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 4, 2024 8:01 am
1 min read
Man who fought polar bear awarded for courage
A man who jumped onto a polar bear that lunged at his wife has been seriously injured but is expected to recover, police in a northern Ontario First Nation said Tuesday.

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service said a couple stepped out of their home in Fort Severn First Nation before 5 a.m. to check on their dogs only to come across a polar bear in their driveway.

Police said the bear lunged at the woman, who slipped on the ground.

Her husband jumped onto the animal to prevent it from mauling her, and the bear then attacked the man, leaving him with serious injuries to his arms and legs.

A neighbour arrived and shot the bear several times, police said. The bear took off and died in a nearby wooded area.

Police said the injured man was taken to the community nursing station for treatment, while officers patrolled the area to make sure there were no other bears around.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

