Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police seek girls missing from Vancouver elementary school

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 8:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing children who were last seen in the Strathcona-Chinatown area.

Skyla-May, 7, and Tawny, 10, were last seen just before 1 p.m. on the playground at Strathcona Elementary School near East Pender Street and Jackson Avenue.

Skyla-May (left) and Tawny (right) were last seen at Strathcona Elementary School around 1 p.m.
Skyla-May (left) and Tawny (right) were last seen at Strathcona Elementary School around 1 p.m. Vancouver police

Police say the duo failed to return to class when the lunch period ended.

Story continues below advertisement

The girls have been spotted in numerous places throughout the afternoon, the last of which was the International Village mall, police said.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Given their age, cool temperatures, and nightfall, police are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing,” police said in a media release.

Tawny is described as four feet tall with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black sweater, blue pants and red shoes.

Trending Now
Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call 911. View image in full screen
Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call 911. Vancouver police

Skyla-May has dark, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing white or light grey long-sleeved shirt, a blue or grey hooded sweater wrapped around her waist, white or grey pants and pink boots.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call 911, and to stay with them until help arrives.

Sponsored content

AdChoices