Police seek girls missing from Vancouver elementary school

Vancouver police are asking for the public’s help to find two missing children who were last seen in the Strathcona-Chinatown area.

Skyla-May, 7, and Tawny, 10, were last seen just before 1 p.m. on the playground at Strathcona Elementary School near East Pender Street and Jackson Avenue.

Skyla-May (left) and Tawny (right) were last seen at Strathcona Elementary School around 1 p.m. Vancouver police

Police say the duo failed to return to class when the lunch period ended.

The girls have been spotted in numerous places throughout the afternoon, the last of which was the International Village mall, police said.

“Given their age, cool temperatures, and nightfall, police are increasingly concerned for their wellbeing,” police said in a media release.

Tawny is described as four feet tall with dark, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a long black sweater, blue pants and red shoes.

Skyla-May has dark, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing white or light grey long-sleeved shirt, a blue or grey hooded sweater wrapped around her waist, white or grey pants and pink boots.

Anyone who sees the girls is asked to call 911, and to stay with them until help arrives.