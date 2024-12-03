Saskatoon city council settles budget with lower-than-expected 2025 tax hike

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Saskatoon city council successfully reduced a higher-than-expected property tax increase, unanimously approving the budget for 2025.

Although the mayor and council members are still adjusting to their new roles, they have found common ground in limiting the property tax hike to 4.96 per cent.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The overall budget has been reduced by just over $1.9 million, and the capital plan has been cut by more than $4.1 million.

Mayor Cynthia Block expressed that she is more satisfied with this year’s discussions compared to last year, when the city faced “unprecedented inflationary pressures.”

Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski provides an overview of the final day of budget deliberations in the video above.