Saskatoon city council settles budget with lower-than-expected 2025 tax hike

Saskatoon city council successfully reduced a higher-than-expected property tax increase, unanimously approving the budget for 2025.
Although the mayor and council members are still adjusting to their new roles, they have found common ground in limiting the property tax hike to 4.96 per cent.
The overall budget has been reduced by just over $1.9 million, and the capital plan has been cut by more than $4.1 million.
Mayor Cynthia Block expressed that she is more satisfied with this year’s discussions compared to last year, when the city faced “unprecedented inflationary pressures.”
