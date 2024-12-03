Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatoon city council settles budget with lower-than-expected 2025 tax hike

By Mackenzie Mazankowski Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 6:21 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon city budget balanced and approved on day two'
Saskatoon city budget balanced and approved on day two
Saskatoon city budget balanced and approved on day two
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatoon city council successfully reduced a higher-than-expected property tax increase, unanimously approving the budget for 2025.

Although the mayor and council members are still adjusting to their new roles, they have found common ground in limiting the property tax hike to 4.96 per cent.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The overall budget has been reduced by just over $1.9 million, and the capital plan has been cut by more than $4.1 million.

Trending Now

Mayor Cynthia Block expressed that she is more satisfied with this year’s discussions compared to last year, when the city faced “unprecedented inflationary pressures.”

Global’s Mackenzie Mazankowski provides an overview of the final day of budget deliberations in the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices