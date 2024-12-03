Menu

Canada

Multiple neighbourhoods affected Tuesday as Saskatoon hit by major power outage

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 4:16 pm
1 min read
A view of the power outages in Saskatoon on December 3, 2024. View image in full screen
A view of the power outages in Saskatoon on December 3, 2024. City of Saskatoon
Saskatoon found itself in a dark space this afternoon, as much of the city faced a major power outage.

As of 4:20 p.m., the city said all power has been restored.

According to the City of Saskatoon, the outage impacted multiple neighbourhoods in the north, east, west and central parts of the city.

The outage has slowed traffic across the city, as many traffic lights are not working properly.

On Tuesday afternoon, the City of Saskatoon said that equipment failure was responsible for the outage.

Several Saskatoon Public Schools also sent kids home early as they deal with outages.

