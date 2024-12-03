Menu

Fire

Emergency crews arrive at CO call in Calgary to find 1 person dead

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 3:38 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Recent carbon monoxide calls reignite safety reminders'
Recent carbon monoxide calls reignite safety reminders
RELATED VIDEO: The Calgary Fire Department has responded to six carbon monoxide calls in two days, prompting a reminder about the importance of having working CO detectors in your home. Meghan Cobb has more.
The Calgary Fire Department confirms that firefighters discovered one person dead after responding to a carbon monoxide call shortly after noon on Tuesday.

CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said firefighters responded to a call in the 900 block of Taradale Drive, Northeast at 12:10 p.m.

Upon arrival they discovered three people as well as the body of a person who had died.

Henke said she cannot confirm the cause of the person’s death. She said that will be determined by an autopsy.

Click to play video: 'Calgary condo building evacuated due to carbon monoxide'
Calgary condo building evacuated due to carbon monoxide
