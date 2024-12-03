Emergency crews arrive at CO call in Calgary to find 1 person dead

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department confirms that firefighters discovered one person dead after responding to a carbon monoxide call shortly after noon on Tuesday.

CFD spokesperson Carol Henke said firefighters responded to a call in the 900 block of Taradale Drive, Northeast at 12:10 p.m.

Upon arrival they discovered three people as well as the body of a person who had died.

Henke said she cannot confirm the cause of the person’s death. She said that will be determined by an autopsy.