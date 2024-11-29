Calgary condo complex evacuated after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide detected

Close to 150 residents of a southwest Calgary condo complex were forced from their homes after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected in the building.
Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, Carol Henke, said emergency crews were called out to the building at 1000 Millrise Point Southwest, around 8 a.m. on Friday.
“When fire crews arrived, they found varying levels of carbon monoxide in different parts of the building, as high as almost 600 parts per million,” said Henke. “So it was a significant emergency”.
CO readings above 50 ppm are considered unsafe.
Henke said the building was evacuated and residents were taken to a neighbouring building to stay warm while fire crews went door to door to check all 48 condo units to make sure nobody was still inside, had been unable to leave the building on their own or “perhaps succumbed to the carbon monoxide.”
ATCO and other maintenance crews were also called in to help fire crews investigate.
“Our fire crews found the fresh air intake was blocked with frost. So that didn’t allow fresh combustion air to go into the boiler and hence the carbon monoxide buildup,” said Henke.
“It is really common when we see a large amount of snow frost, that these fresh air intakes are blocked and in apartment buildings, multi residential buildings, this is a common reason for carbon monoxide buildup,” added Henke.
Fire crews were initially called out to investigate the smell of gas in the building. But carbon monoxide doesn’t smell — it is odourless, colourless and tasteless.
Henke says the incident, the second big evacuation in two days, is a reminder of the importance of having a working CO detector in your home.
“Carbon monoxide alarms are absolutely critical. They will let you know that there is an issue in your building or in your home,” added Henke. “So please make sure that you have a working carbon monoxide alarm.”
Henke said its also important to:
- test it once a month;
- know what it sounds like and the difference between your smoke alarm carbon monoxide alarm;
- check the expiry date; and
- if it’s battery operated, changed the battery once a year.
Henke says if your alarm activates “please call 911 because you might have a significant problem.”
