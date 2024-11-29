Calgary condo complex evacuated after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide detected

Send this page to someone via email

Close to 150 residents of a southwest Calgary condo complex were forced from their homes after dangerous levels of carbon monoxide (CO) were detected in the building.

Calgary Fire Department spokesperson, Carol Henke, said emergency crews were called out to the building at 1000 Millrise Point Southwest, around 8 a.m. on Friday.

“When fire crews arrived, they found varying levels of carbon monoxide in different parts of the building, as high as almost 600 parts per million,” said Henke. “So it was a significant emergency”.

CO readings above 50 ppm are considered unsafe.

View image in full screen When Calgary Fire crews arrived on scene at this condo complex in the community of Millrise they detected carbon monoxide levels of up to 600 ppm. Levels of just 50 ppm are considered unsafe. Global News

Henke said the building was evacuated and residents were taken to a neighbouring building to stay warm while fire crews went door to door to check all 48 condo units to make sure nobody was still inside, had been unable to leave the building on their own or “perhaps succumbed to the carbon monoxide.”

ATCO and other maintenance crews were also called in to help fire crews investigate.

“Our fire crews found the fresh air intake was blocked with frost. So that didn’t allow fresh combustion air to go into the boiler and hence the carbon monoxide buildup,” said Henke.

“It is really common when we see a large amount of snow frost, that these fresh air intakes are blocked and in apartment buildings, multi residential buildings, this is a common reason for carbon monoxide buildup,” added Henke.

View image in full screen The Calgary Fire Department says the evacuation of a southeast condo complex when high levels of carbon monoxide were detected is a reminder of the importance of having a working CO alarm in your home because it could save your life. Global News

Fire crews were initially called out to investigate the smell of gas in the building. But carbon monoxide doesn’t smell — it is odourless, colourless and tasteless.

Henke says the incident, the second big evacuation in two days, is a reminder of the importance of having a working CO detector in your home.

“Carbon monoxide alarms are absolutely critical. They will let you know that there is an issue in your building or in your home,” added Henke. “So please make sure that you have a working carbon monoxide alarm.”

Henke said its also important to:

test it once a month;

know what it sounds like and the difference between your smoke alarm carbon monoxide alarm;

check the expiry date; and

if it’s battery operated, changed the battery once a year.

Henke says if your alarm activates “please call 911 because you might have a significant problem.”

A chart from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation shows how high levels of carbon monoxide can be dangerous to your health. CMHC