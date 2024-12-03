Menu

Sports

Jets place forward Ehlers on injured reserve, recall Lambert from AHL

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2024 1:34 pm
1 min read
The Winnipeg Jets placed have forward Nikolaj Ehlers on injured reserve with a lower-body injury, the NHL club said Tuesday.

The move is retroactive to Friday, when Ehlers left Winnipeg’s 4-3 loss at Vegas after Golden Knights winger Pavel Dorofeyev stepped on his foot while Ehlers was delivering a hit. Jets coach Scott Arneil said after the injury that Ehlers was considered day-to-day.

Ehlers’s absence will be felt for the Jets, who entered their game Tuesday against visiting St. Louis on a three-game losing streak. He has nine goals and 15 assists in 23 games this season.

The Jets (18-7-0) recalled forward Brad Lambert from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose to fill Ehlers’s roster spot.

The Finnish centre has three goals and eight assists in 16 games with the Moose this season.

Click to play video: 'John Shannon on the Jets: Quarter-season recap'
John Shannon on the Jets: Quarter-season recap
© 2024 The Canadian Press

