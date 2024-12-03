Menu

Crime

Calgary police searching for suspect in hospital purse thefts

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted December 3, 2024 1:44 pm
1 min read
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in several purse thefts at the Peter Lougheed hospital in the city's northeast. View image in full screen
Calgary police are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect in several purse thefts at the Peter Lougheed Hospital in the city's northeast. Photo provided by Calgary police
Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man believed to be responsible for multiple purse thefts at a hospital in the city’s northeast.

They have posted photos of the man online in an attempt to track him down.

Calgary police have posted photos online of a suspect in the recent thefts of several purses at the Peter Lougheed hospital. View image in full screen
Calgary police have posted photos online of a suspect in the recent thefts of several purses at the Peter Lougheed hospital. Photo provided by Calgary police

Investigators believe the man entered an office at the Peter Lougheed Centre, located at 3500 26 Avenue northeast on Friday, Nov. 1, 2024, and stole a purse belonging to an employee, then fled the area.

A short time later there were multiple fraudulent transactions made using the victim’s debit and credit cards.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for a second theft a few days later, on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

In that case a purse was stolen from a nursing station at the Peter Lougheed Centre.

However, investigators say the victim witnessed the theft and confronted the suspect as he attempted to flee the scene.

He dropped the purse before making his getaway.

The suspect is described as being 173 cm (six-feet-eight-inches) tall, weighing 90 kg (200 lbs), balding with short hair and a goatee.

Calgary police allege the man who stole several purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre (hospital) also made several fraudulent purchases using one of the victim's credit cards and debit card. View image in full screen
Calgary police say the man who allegedly stole several purses from the Peter Lougheed Centre (hospital) is also accused of making a number of fraudulent purchases using one of the victim’s credit cards and debit card. Photo provided by Calgary police

CCTV photos of the suspect, wearing a high-vis safety jacket or vest, are available on the city of Calgary newsroom page.

Anyone with information about the crimes or the suspect is asked to contact police by calling Calgary Police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the app P3 TIPS, which is available on your app store.

