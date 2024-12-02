Menu

Canada

Former Africville residents and descendants receive global recognition

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 7:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Former Africville residents and descendants receive global recognition'
Former Africville residents and descendants receive global recognition
WATCH: Former residents and descendants of Africville are finally receiving global recognition for their significant contribution to Canadian history. As Ella Macdonald reports, many say that more reparations are needed.
Former residents and descendants of Africville in Halifax are finally receiving global recognition for their significant contribution to Canadian history.

Hundreds of community members gathered in a tent on the shore of the Bedford Basin on Sunday, where the Black settlement of Africville once stood.

In October, Africville became Canada’s first UNESCO Place of History and Memory linked to enslavement and the Slave Trade.

The ceremony this weekend marked a turning point for former residents of the community, which was torn down by the city in the 1960s.

“The world knows our plight, they know where we came from and they’re certainly going to know where we’re going,” said Beatrice Wilkins, an Africville Genealogy Society board member.

While those in attendance described the UNESCO designation and ceremony as a big step in the right direction, many believe more reparations are needed.

“I send a message to all politicians and all levels of government. Here we are, how many years later? And we’re still fighting the fight,” said Percy Paris, chair of the Africville Heritage Trust.

For more on this story, watch the video above. 

 

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

