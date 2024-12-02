Menu

Canada

Service planned on Dec. 11 for homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S.

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 2:51 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Evening warming centre opens up in Windsor, N.S.'
Evening warming centre opens up in Windsor, N.S.
RELATED: A group of volunteers in Windsor, N.S. is working to keep people warm and safe this winter. As Skye Bryden-Blom reports, they’ve opened a new evening drop-in centre to welcome Nova Scotians out of the cold. – Jan 9, 2024
A memorial service has been scheduled for Dec. 11 by a support agency for a homeless man who died in Windsor, N.S., last week.

Leslie Porter, director of the Windsor-West Hants Caremongers, says the man in his early 50s was found dead on Tuesday at the site of an ice fishing tent where he lived.

She says he was a regular at a warming centre her groups operates, adding that her community doesn’t have services, including addictions treatment, that he could have benefited from.

Connie Pollock, a volunteer at Caremongers and a friend of the man, identified him as William (Billy) Walsh and says that prior to becoming homeless he was a welder and — as a younger man — was an avid motocross racer.

Pollock says in recent years Walsh was receptive to receiving assistance from the Caremongers group and other support agencies in the town, and had planned to move to affordable housing in Yarmouth.

RCMP have confirmed that a man died Tuesday in the community and, while the death was not considered suspicious, an autopsy to determine the cause of death is being conducted by the medical examiner’s office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 2, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

