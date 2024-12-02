Chinatown barber says he has to move due to street crime and disorder

Send this page to someone via email

A barber in Vancouver’s Chinatown has announced he is leaving the neighbourhood and moving to a new location.

Dustin Grant is the owner of Bootleg Barbers and told Global News he is moving because of crime and disorder in Chinatown.

He and his former business partner had high hopes when they moved into the neighbourhood in 2022 but says the problems in the Downtown Eastside are too much, adding it got to a point where clients did not want to come to Chinatown.

“I have clients who have my cars broken into, windows smashed and just generally don’t want to come to this area because of all the sadness and homelessness and people who are on death’s door,” Grant told Global News.

Fred Kwok with the Chinese Cultural Centre said he believes things are improving and they are seeing a lot of foot patrol traffic.

Grant said he plans to set up in East Vancouver.