Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Conservatives block their own non-confidence motion

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2024 1:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Question period in the House of Commons
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The latest attempt to bring down the minority Liberal government has stalled after the Conservatives blocked their own non-confidence motion from going ahead.

On Friday, the Tories released the text of a motion they planned to bring to the House of Commons on Monday, quoting NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s criticism of the Liberals in a bid to get his caucus to vote against the government.

But members of Parliament need to provide unanimous consent for the opposition motion to proceed, in order to pause debate on a matter of privilege that has held up almost all other business in the House for two months.

When Liberal House leader Karina Gould moved a motion to adjourn debate on that filibuster Monday morning the Conservatives said no.

Click to play video: 'Conservatives say Liberals ‘paralyzed Parliament’ by refusing to hand documents to RCMP'
Conservatives say Liberals ‘paralyzed Parliament’ by refusing to hand documents to RCMP

That privilege debate relates to a Conservative demand that the Liberals provide unredacted documents about allegations of misspending at a now-defunct green technology fund.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The Conservatives have said they will only end that debate if the Liberals provide the documents or the NDP agrees to vote non-confidence in the government.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two Conservative opposition motions declaring non-confidence in the government were defeated in September when the Bloc Québécois and the NDP voting against them.

The Bloc has since pledged to work with the other opposition parties to defeat the government after the Liberals refused to adopt a Bloc bill to raise old age security payments for seniors under age 75.

However, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet said his party would only vote in favour of non-confidence motions that are deemed to be in the best interests of Quebec.

Singh has said his party will take each non-confidence vote on a case-by-case basis, and has said that while his party is ready for an election it does not want to push for one immediately.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices