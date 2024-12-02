Menu

Crime

Ontario mom dies of assault, 25-year-old son facing murder charge: police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted December 2, 2024 9:02 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years'
Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years
WATCH: Canada’s homicide reaches an all-time high in over 30 years – Dec 4, 2023
A 25-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after his mother died over the weekend.

Durham Regional Police say on Sunday at roughly 5:10 a.m., officers were called to Weyburn Square, near Sheppard Avenue and Whites Road in Pickering, for reports of a collision. When they arrived on scene, they found 64-year-old Sheila Hercules suffering from life-threatening injuries.

She was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre where she later died. Investigators later determined her injuries were caused by an assault, and not the collision.

Her 25-year-old son, Aidan Hercules, who was arrested at the crash scene, is now facing a second-degree murder charge.

No further suspects are outstanding, Durham police said, adding there is no concern for public safety.

Anyone with cell phone, dashcam, surveillance footage or information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 x 5412.

