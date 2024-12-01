Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Saskatchewan food banks holiday demand is high

By Moosa Imran Global News
Posted December 1, 2024 7:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan food banks seek help for holidays'
Saskatchewan food banks seek help for holidays
The demand for donations is soaring at food banks across Saskatchewan and the country as the organizations prepare for their holiday drives in the form of hampers and food programs.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The holidays are a time of family, food and giving, but food banks across Saskatchewan are urging residents to think about those who have little to share.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The demand for donations is soaring at food banks across the province, and the country, as charitable organizations prepare their holiday drives in the form of hampers and food programs.

Trending Now

The food banks say they need more help, as the number of people in need continues to climb.

Global’s Moosa Imran brings us more in the video above.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices