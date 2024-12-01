London Knights win big in Ottawa, end road trip with 18th straight

Send this page to someone via email

London Knights captain Denver Barkey defenceman Sam Dickinson each had five-point days in a 10-3 Knights victory over the Ottawa 67’s in Ottawa Sunday.

Barkey had a goal and four assists while Dickinson had two goals and three assists.

Sam O’Reilly had a pair of goals and an assist.

The victory on Dec. 1 means London has won 18 straight.

The last five games between the teams had gone to overtime or a shootout but the Knights seemed to want no part of a close game to finish out their three-game road trip.

London scored on four of their first seven shots to chase rookie Ottawa starter Jaeden Nelson in the first period. Dickinson was in on three of those.

After Blake Montgomery sent Jesse Nurmi inside the blue line with a cross-ice feed and Nurmi scored his fourth of the year Dickinson went to work. He scored to finish a three-way passing play from O’Reilly and Barkey for his 14th goal of the year to make it 2-0 London at 10:26.

Under two minutes later Dickinson found Ottawa native Oliver Bonk who backhanded a shot past Nelson for a 3-0 lead.

Dickinson then faked like he was going to skate the puck to the middle of the blue line on a Knights power play and flung it to the net where O’Reilly deflected it in and London took a 4-0 lead into the second period.

The flow of goals kept going in the second period as the carry-over of a major penalty to Frankie Marrelli gave the Knights a power play to start the second period; they scored twice as both O’Reilly and Dickinson cashed in their second goals of the afternoon.

Barkey converted a pretty passing play from Jacob Julien and Evan Van Gorp to make it 7-0 at 5:43 of the second and then Noah Reid tipped in a Van Gorp shot and the sore sat 8-0 through 40 minutes.

London scored eight goals on 14 shots and through two periods the Knights power play had four goals on three opportunities.

Blake Montgomery made it 9-0 early in the third period on a penalty shot. Montgomery had his stick slashed in half by Luca Pinelli which prompted the penalty call.

The 67’s ended Alexei Medvedev’s shutout streak at 107:31 when Nic Whitehead scored at 7:22 of the third period.

Jack Dever and Caden Kelly also scored goals in the final 20 minutes for the 67’s.

Landon Sim finished the scoring on the Knights’ fifth power-play goal of the day.

London was 5-for-4 on the man advantage.

Ottawa actually outshot the Knights 40-26 in the game.

Easton Cowan missed a fourth straight game due to injury.

Teddy Bear Toss

The London Knights annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4 at Canada Life Place and the game will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Last year London fans helped to set a new Knights Teddy Bear Toss record when 11,924 stuffed toys were collected after Jared Woolley scored his first career Ontario Hockey League goal to bring them down to the ice in a 4-1 win over the Sarnia Sting.

That mark topped the old record of 10,671 which was set back in 2012 on a Teddy Bear Toss goal by Seth Griffith.

All stuffed toys collected are donated to the Salvation Army to be distributed through their Christmas Hamper campaign.

The Knights will meet the Owen Sound Attack for the fourth time this season when they play on Dec. 4 at Canada Life Place.

All three games between the teams thus far have been incredibly close.

London beat the Attack 5-4 in overtime on Oct. 9 as Jacob Julien found Sam O’Reilly in front for the winning goal.

Easton Cowan played overtime hero at the Harry Lumley Bayshore Community Centre on Nov. 3 in a 2-1 Knights victory and then the teams went to a shootout at Canada Life Place on Nov. 22 and London goaltender Austin Elliott earned the first of three straight shootout wins.

Coverage for the Dec. 4 game will begin at 6 p.m., on 980 CFPL, at http://www.980cfpl.ca and on the iHeart Radio and Radioplayer Canada apps.