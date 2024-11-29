Woman tries to drive into Fraser River with 2 kids, police open criminal probe

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Delta, B.C., say they’ve opened a criminal investigation after a woman tried to drive into the Fraser River with two children in her car.

Delta police said they were called to reports of the vehicle being driven intentionally into the waterway in the area of River Road near Webster Road just after 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police said the vehicle was off-road and got stuck on the river’s foreshore before it made it to the water.

Bystanders and the Delta Fire Department came to the occupants’ aid.

Police said the children were taken to hospital for observation, but did not appear injured.

The driver was also taken to hospital where she was receiving medical care, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has video recorded in the area at the time is asked to contact Delta police at 604-946-4411.