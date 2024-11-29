Saskatchewan’s homelessness situation in crisis, organizations say

Send this page to someone via email

The homelessness situation across Saskatchewan isn’t new but organizations say it is becoming tougher to keep up with.

Supports for Saskatchewan’s vulnerable are sparking increased concerns with the arrival of colder weather.

Morgan Choquer from the Newoyotina Friendship Centre in Regina says almost everywhere the homeless can go in the province is full.

“I think … we do have a lot of agencies that are working really hard, but almost all of them are at capacity pretty much always. So even though sometimes it feels like we have a lot of options, there’s still not quite enough,” said Choquer.

Regina has several warm-up shelters with none of them open 24/7, but a permanent option is in the works and will be built in the future.

The Indian and Metis Friendship Centre in Saskatoon was asked to open a warming shelter to accommodate the rise in demand and says its spaces for birthdays and weddings have to be used for the shelter.

“And we had to completely halt all of those celebrations to accommodate this. There is nowhere else for anybody to go,” said Michelle King, Saskatoon Indian and Metis Friendship Centre executive director.

The Prince Albert Grand Council held a meeting Friday morning to determine a suitable location and building for a permanent shelter in the city, something the city’s mayor says the city is in dire need of.

“I do know that our shelters show up with the demand. And I believe the situation is — I wouldn’t say we’re in a crisis, but we’re really, really in a serious situation,” said Bill Powalinsky, Prince Albert mayor.

Prince Albert Police are saying while both the resident and non-resident demand for drop-in shelters have increased significantly, they don’t believe it’s something that’s potentially diverting people towards services in Saskatoon.

“There’s no alarming data to suggest any of that. So it is it really is a mixture of residents and non residents that are accessing the services. But I wouldn’t be able to comment on other community resources,” Farica Prince, Prince Albert Police Service deputy chief.

While support for the homeless varies across Saskatchewan’s cities and towns, these organizations have one very clear thing in common — they’re at capacity and calling for more resources.

And until those resources are provided, cities like Saskatoon will continue to see people seeking help from their already-burdened support systems.