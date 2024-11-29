Saskatoon in a deep freeze headed into the weekend

Send this page to someone via email

A frigid blast of winter is making itself felt in Saskatchewan.

This morning, central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, was under an extreme cold warning. Now, the cold will mostly be here to stay heading into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon could see temperatures fall to -28 C overnight, with a wind chill of -37 C.

Stephen Berg, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said the cold temperatures aren’t unusual, but they are unseasonably cold.

“For the past day in Southern Saskatchewan, temperatures have been up to 20 degrees colder than normal,” Berg explained. He said in Saskatoon, the normal for this time of year is around -5 C.

“It’s very, very cold for sure.”

Those cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend, but the sun will be out next week.

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach plus one for the first time in a while.

He said moving forward into the winter, people can expect more cold snaps followed by warm temperatures.

“This might be a case where you have periods of much colder temperatures and snowier conditions and then some periods when it might the temperatures might rebound and get into above-seasonable territory,” Berg said.