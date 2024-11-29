Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Saskatoon in a deep freeze headed into the weekend

By Andrew Benson Global News
Posted November 29, 2024 4:01 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon can expect some cold temperatures this weekend. View image in full screen
Saskatoon can expect some cold temperatures this weekend. Global News/ File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

A frigid blast of winter is making itself felt in Saskatchewan.

This morning, central Saskatchewan, including Saskatoon, was under an extreme cold warning. Now, the cold will mostly be here to stay heading into the weekend.

According to Environment Canada, Saskatoon could see temperatures fall to -28 C overnight, with a wind chill of -37 C.

Stephen Berg, a meteorologist with Environment Canada said the cold temperatures aren’t unusual, but they are unseasonably cold.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“For the past day in Southern Saskatchewan, temperatures have been up to 20 degrees colder than normal,” Berg explained. He said in Saskatoon, the normal for this time of year is around -5 C.

“It’s very, very cold for sure.”

Those cold temperatures are expected to continue throughout the weekend, but the sun will be out next week.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, temperatures are expected to reach plus one for the first time in a while.

He said moving forward into the winter, people can expect more cold snaps followed by warm temperatures.

“This might be a case where you have periods of much colder temperatures and snowier conditions and then some periods when it might the temperatures might rebound and get into above-seasonable territory,” Berg said.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices