Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Manitoba Métis Federation to be first Métis group with modern treaty with Canada

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
President of the Manitoba Métis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media after the completion of the 43rd Manitoba Legislature throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. View image in full screen
President of the Manitoba Métis Federation David Chartrand speaks to media after the completion of the 43rd Manitoba Legislature throne speech at the Manitoba Legislative Building in Winnipeg, Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Manitoba Métis Federation will be the first Métis group to sign a modern treaty with the federal government.

The signing ceremony is set to happen on Saturday afternoon, and will recognize the Manitoba Métis Federation as the government of the Red River Métis.

An agreement was signed in 2021 to recognize the Manitoba Métis Federation’s self-government, and its members voted yes to the treaty last year during an assembly.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Manitoba Métis Federation operates under the premise that it will protect Red River Métis beyond provincial borders, and says its members do not need to be residents of Manitoba.

Three other provincial Métis organizations in Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta are waiting for treaties of their own after a lengthy and contentious House of Commons committee process that is essentially defunct.

Story continues below advertisement

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree will be in Winnipeg for the signing ceremony.

Click to play video: 'Legislation to recognize Riel as Manitoba’s honourary first premier'
Legislation to recognize Riel as Manitoba’s honourary first premier
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices